iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
IJR stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $88.85. 5,769,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $87.61 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.