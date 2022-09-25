iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 10,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,527. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.39 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

