Itaú Unibanco Lowers Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) to Market Perform

Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $1.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZENV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zenvia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 8th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Zenvia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.80 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zenvia from $3.40 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zenvia by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zenvia during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Zenvia during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Zenvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

