Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.51) price objective on the stock.

Jadestone Energy Price Performance

Shares of JSE opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.85) on Wednesday. Jadestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £325.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Jadestone Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.68%.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

See Also

