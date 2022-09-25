Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $148.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JAZZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,938. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,232,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.