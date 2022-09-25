Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $148.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JAZZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,938. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,232,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

