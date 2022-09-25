Jejudoge 1-Day Volume Hits $33,308.00 (JEJUDOGE)

Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Jejudoge has a market capitalization of $461,586.00 and approximately $33,308.00 worth of Jejudoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jejudoge has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. One Jejudoge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Jejudoge

Jejudoge’s genesis date was May 11th, 2021. Jejudoge’s total supply is 659,988,471,369,840 coins. Jejudoge’s official website is jejudoge.net. Jejudoge’s official Twitter account is @Jejudoge1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jejudoge

According to CryptoCompare, “The JEJU dog (also known as chaeju) is a rare breed on the korean island of Jeju. Jejudoge token is a community-centered approach to the meme culture of doge.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jejudoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jejudoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jejudoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

