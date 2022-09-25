Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,298.57 ($27.77).

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,817 ($21.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,073.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,040.96. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($33.99). The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2,978.69.

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($23.03) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($483.64). Insiders bought 54 shares of company stock valued at $111,705 over the last 90 days.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

