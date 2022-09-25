Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,298.57 ($27.77).
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,817 ($21.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,073.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,040.96. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($33.99). The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2,978.69.
Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Articles
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.