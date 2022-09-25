JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 640

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price target on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 591.54 ($7.15).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 461.55 ($5.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £60.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 470.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 480.35. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 326.60 ($3.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

