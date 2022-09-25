KeeperDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $563,582.00 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $28.96 or 0.00152906 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011127 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071010 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10855707 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO launched on November 1st, 2020. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,268,385 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KeeperDAO is www.keeperdao.com.

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols.Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.