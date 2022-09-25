Lesaka Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%.
Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $3.14 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $186.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19.
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lesaka Technologies (LSAK)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.