LGCY Network (LGCY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $37,520.00

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $37,520.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network launched on July 30th, 2020. LGCY Network’s total supply is 54,014,482,078 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LGCY Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community.LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

