Lympo Market Token Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $50.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins. The official website for Lympo Market Token is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo Market Token is https://reddit.com/r/LYMPONFT. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is building a sports NFTs ecosystem including NFTs with IP rights of world-famous athletes and clubs. The ecosystem will also include custom sports characters created by various artists and sports influencers.LMT (Lympo Market Token) is the utility token used throughout The Lympo ecosystem as the basis of transactions, interactions, and NFT minting. It is an ERC-20 utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain.LMT can only be acquired with the existing LYM token.”

