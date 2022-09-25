Manchester City Fan Token Price Reaches $6.71 on Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $134.20 million and $4.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.71 or 0.00035419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manchester City Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manchester City Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

