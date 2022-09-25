ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $115.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,012,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.