Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Masco by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

