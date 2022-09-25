Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.
Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.