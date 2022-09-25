MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

MAMTF opened at 10.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 12.33. MCAN Mortgage has a 52-week low of 10.67 and a 52-week high of 15.34.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

