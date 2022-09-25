McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.39.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $245.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.85. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

