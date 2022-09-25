Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) Director Acquires C$11,900.00 in Stock

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D’entremont acquired 10,000 shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$11,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 592,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,547.83.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDP opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

