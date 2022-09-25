Members Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 449 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $237.07. 1,135,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,221. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

