Mesefa (SEFA) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Mesefa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Mesefa has a total market capitalization of $3,876.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 10% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005165 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010987 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Mesefa Coin Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
Mesefa Coin Trading
