Metadium (META) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

Metadium (META) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $66.34 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metadium

Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

