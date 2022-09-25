MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00006336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,937.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00151903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00282292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.00748427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.18 or 0.00623805 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,865,712 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

