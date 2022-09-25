Minter Network Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Minter Network has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,249,682,013 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

