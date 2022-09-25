Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.16 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $22.16 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

