MixMarvel Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.21 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $37.21 million and $773,333.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel launched on April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.

MixMarvel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality.The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications.”

