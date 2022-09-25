monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.07.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY opened at $119.43 on Thursday. monday.com has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 5,834.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,469,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

