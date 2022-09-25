monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.07.
monday.com Stock Performance
MNDY opened at $119.43 on Thursday. monday.com has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 5,834.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,469,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
