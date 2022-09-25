Monolith Hits One Day Volume of $4,944.00 (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Monolith has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $4,944.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

