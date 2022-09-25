Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 5,267 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.6% in the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 333,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NYSE HGV opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

