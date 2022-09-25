Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,014 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 4.3 %

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

HEES opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

