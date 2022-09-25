Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,876 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Cryoport worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cryoport by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Cryoport by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cryoport Stock Down 7.5 %

In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.