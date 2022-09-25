Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,491 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $11.74 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

