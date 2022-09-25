Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 12,601 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Franklin Electric worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Franklin Electric by 16.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FELE. Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at $929,085.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,351 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FELE stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

