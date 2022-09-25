Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Mesa Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

MLAB opened at $140.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.20. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.53 million, a PE ratio of -469.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -213.33%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

