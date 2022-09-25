Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 20,482 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,078 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $4,792,523.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224,612 shares in the company, valued at $44,000,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MP opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

