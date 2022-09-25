Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 80,983 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,983 shares during the period. AZEK accounts for about 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of AZEK worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,425 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,009,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,165,000 after purchasing an additional 257,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

AZEK stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.89.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

