Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.2% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $213.48. 252,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.91. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

