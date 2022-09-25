Morgan Stanley Analysts Give FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) a $26.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 9.7 %

FREY stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

