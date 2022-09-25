Nahmii (NII) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Nahmii (NII) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Nahmii has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Nahmii has a market cap of $10.74 million and $34,590.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nahmii coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nahmii alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002973 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010910 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070785 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10821327 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00146586 BTC.

Nahmii Profile

Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Nahmii is www.nahmii.io. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Nahmii Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nahmii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nahmii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nahmii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nahmii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.