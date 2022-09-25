Neutron Price Down 46.4% This Week (NTRN)

Neutron (NTRN) traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $41,004.39 and $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutron has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

