Nexalt (XLT) Price Hits $0.0249 on Exchanges

Nexalt (XLT) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Nexalt has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $35,968.00 worth of Nexalt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexalt coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexalt has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Get Nexalt alerts:

Nexalt Profile

Nexalt (CRYPTO:XLT) uses the hashing algorithm. Nexalt’s total supply is 39,112,951 coins and its circulating supply is 41,766,584 coins. The official website for Nexalt is nexalt.org. Nexalt’s official Twitter account is @NexaltOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexalt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexalt is a fork of Litecoin.Nexalt proposes a cryptocurrency coin based on MLC.MLC is an acronym for Multi-Level-Coin and is an idea that integrates the concept of Multi-Level-Marketing in a decentralizedmannerIt is obvious that Nexalt is implementing MLC concepts to unify best features of MLM and crypto. This combination is acquired by applying Proof-of-Network in Nexalt.Nexalt uses MLC in Litecoin as a tool to make the crypto asset more valuable and marketable for the crypto community.Proof of network (PoN) refers to the existence of a network. In this decentralized network of cryptocurrency, no one can join without a referral link that confirms a new user's identity. Although every user is identified, it does not authorize any user or central authority in the network. This proof of network enables the user to receive marketing, staking, or mining rewards through multiple levels of the network.Whitepaper”

