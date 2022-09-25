Nexus (NXS) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (NXS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $1,458.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,770 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million.In a nutshell, Nominated Proof-of-Stake (nPoS) is the process of selecting validators to be allowed to participate in the consensus protocol. NPoS is a variation of Proof-of-Stake and is used in Substrate-based Blockchains such as Kusama, Edgeware or Polkadot.TelegramWhitepaper”

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

