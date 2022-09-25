NFTb Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and $81,199.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb launched on May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 982,900,000 coins. The official website for NFTb is nftb.io. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTb

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

