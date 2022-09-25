Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $435.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

