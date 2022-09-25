Nimiq 24 Hour Volume Reaches $183,175.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $183,175.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001474 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00020342 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,392,205,758 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.