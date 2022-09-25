NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.74 and a 200 day moving average of $299.42. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $256.20 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.84.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

