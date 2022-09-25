NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 493,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 71,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 75,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 16,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

