NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 4,567 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

