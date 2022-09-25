Novo (NOVO) Price Up 19,787.7% Over Last Week

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Novo has a market capitalization of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Novo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002901 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010878 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070836 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10829184 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Novo Coin Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com.
Novo Coin Trading
