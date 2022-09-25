Novo (NOVO) Price Up 19,787.7% Over Last Week

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Novo has a market capitalization of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Novo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novo alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070836 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10829184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Novo Coin Profile

Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com.

Novo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.