Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,108.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCDGF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC cut Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $6.29 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

